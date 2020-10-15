 

DGAP-DD DATAGROUP SE english

15.10.2020, 13:29  |  23   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2020 / 13:28
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Max H.-H.
Last name(s): Schaber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATAGROUP SE

b) LEI
391200NEYPQM7LC12H89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JC8S7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
46.99983 EUR 234999.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
46.99983 EUR 234999.15 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATAGROUP SE
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
72124 Pliezhausen
Germany
Internet: www.datagroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63212  15.10.2020 

