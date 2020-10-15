 

CloudMD Closes Acquisition of Snapclarity Inc., Creating One Centralized, Assessment-Oriented Platform That Provides Access to Primary Care and Mental Health

Well positioned to provide support for the oncoming “second wave” of pandemic caused by the surge in mental health issues and substance use disorders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telehealth company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Snapclarity Inc. (“Snapclarity”).

Snapclarity is a pioneer, on-demand, digital platform that provides an assessment for mental health disorders which includes a personalized care plan, access to online resources, a clinical health care team and the ability to match to the right therapists. The platform utilized by employers, individuals, therapists and insurers offers a continuity of care program that effectively blends the supported intervention with technology, artificial intelligence and human touch. This is accomplished through a suite of proprietary digital tools that are designed by clinicians and grounded in evidence-based practices that are proven to positively impact outcomes. Individuals, employees and patients feel empowered, motivated and supported throughout their entire treatment journey.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s global disruption has been a catalyst for an increase in mental health illnesses and has created a prevalent need for options to triage and offer continuity of care virtually. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA, Oct 12, 2020), “This devastating pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of daily life. While nations struggle to manage the initial waves of the death and disruption associated with the pandemic, accumulating evidence indicates another “second wave” is building: rising rates of mental health and substance use disorders. This imminent mental health surge will bring further challenges for individuals, families, and communities including increased deaths from suicide and drug overdoses.”

This acquisition makes CloudMD one of the only telemedicine companies that provides an integrated digital platform that combines top-tier primary care with clinically-proven mental health support. The combination of these two facets of healthcare addresses an emergent market demand from enterprise clients, insurers, governments and other payors. Technology, human touch and artificial intelligence enables the ability to provide the highest quality of care.

