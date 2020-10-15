Gerry Weber International AG: BaFin approves prospectus for the admission to trading of the new shares / Listing and resumption of trading expected shortly

 

15-Oct-2020 / 13:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to section 17 MAR

(Halle/Westphalia, 15 October 2020) - The German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the prospectus for the admission to trading of the new shares of GERRY WEBER International AG, GWI, (WKN: A255G3, ISIN: DE000A255G36). The shares to be admitted to trading consist of 1,211,861 new shares, which were issued within the scope of the restructuring of GWI by two ordinary capital increases, as well as 40,000 new shares partially utilizing the company's conditional capital, which may be issued in case of conversions of convertible bonds of GWI. GERRY WEBER expects admission of the new shares from the capital increases as well as the company's conditional capital to trading in the regulated market segment (General Standard) of Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the regulated market segment of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange, as well as the resumption of trading of GWI shares shortly.

The Managing Board

Reporting Person:
Florian Frank
Member of the Managing Board
Phone.: +49 5201 185-140
ir@gerryweber.com

15-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Gerry Weber International AG
Neulehenstraße 8
33790 Halle/Westfalen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5201 185-0
Fax: +49 (0)5201 5857
E-mail: ir@gerryweber.com
Internet: http://group.gerryweber.com
ISIN: DE000A255G36
WKN: A255G3
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard)
EQS News ID: 1141144

 
