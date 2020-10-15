Kopin to Participate in a Panel Discussion With Insight Media

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of active matrix liquid crystal and organic light emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays and display subassemblies, today announced that Dr. Hong Choi, Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Is a 30K Nits OLED Microdisplay Possible,” hosted by Insight Media on Wednesday, October 28th at 1:00 PM ET.

A live Webcast of the event will be made available on the investor relations portion of Kopin’s website at https://www.kopin.com/investor-events/. To register for the live event, please Click Here.