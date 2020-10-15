 

Dealnet and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Announce Successful Take-up of Shares under the Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:30  |  41   |   |   

Offer is Extended to October 26, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, announce that each of the conditions to the take-over bid made by the Offeror for the common shares of Dealnet (“Common Shares”) for $0.16 in cash per Common Share (the “Offer”) was satisfied by the initial expiry time of the Offer. At the initial expiry time, 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) (the “Deposited Shares”) were deposited to the Offer and have now been taken up by the Offeror. The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is $33,618,630.08. Immediately prior to taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owned or controlled 155,000 Common Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Immediately after taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owns or controls 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).

The Offeror is also announcing the extension of the Offer until October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (“Extended Expiry Time”) in accordance with applicable securities laws, and in order to allow remaining shareholders who have not yet tendered the opportunity to realize the significant 93% premium (to the 90-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) for the period ending August 21, 2020).

“We would like to thank all of the Dealnet shareholders who have already taken advantage of this opportunity to realize immediate value and tendered their shares. We are pleased to have taken up over 74% of Dealnet’s shares,” said Lawrence Krimker, CEO of The Simply Group.

The Offer is being extended for the statutory mandatory extension period of 10 days to October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time) so that shareholders who have not yet tendered their Common Shares will have the opportunity to tender to the Offer.

The remaining shareholders who have yet to tender their Common Shares can still receive the 93% premium (to the 90-day VWAP of the Common Shares on the TSX-V for the period ending August 21, 2020) so long as they act now to ensure their Common Shares are deposited in advance of the Extended Expiry Time. Some financial intermediaries may impose earlier deadlines and shareholders are encouraged to submit instructions well in advance of the deadline.

Seite 1 von 4
DealNet Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Dealnet Reminds Shareholders to Tender their shares to the Offer from Simply Green before October 14th Deadline
17.09.20
Dealnet Recommends Shareholders Tender to Premium Cash Offer from Simply Green