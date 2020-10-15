Dealnet and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. Announce Successful Take-up of Shares under the Offer

Offer is Extended to October 26, 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dealnet Capital Corp. (“Dealnet” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: DLS) and Simply Group Acquisition Corp. (the “Offeror”), part of the Simply Group of Companies, announce that each of the conditions to the take-over bid made by the Offeror for the common shares of Dealnet (“Common Shares”) for $0.16 in cash per Common Share (the “Offer”) was satisfied by the initial expiry time of the Offer. At the initial expiry time, 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares) (the “Deposited Shares”) were deposited to the Offer and have now been taken up by the Offeror. The aggregate consideration payable for the Deposited Shares is $33,618,630.08. Immediately prior to taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owned or controlled 155,000 Common Shares (representing approximately 0.05% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares). Immediately after taking up the Deposited Shares, the Offeror owns or controls 210,116,438 Common Shares (representing approximately 74.28% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares).



The Offeror is also announcing the extension of the Offer until October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time) (“Extended Expiry Time”) in accordance with applicable securities laws, and in order to allow remaining shareholders who have not yet tendered the opportunity to realize the significant 93% premium (to the 90-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”) of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”) for the period ending August 21, 2020).

“We would like to thank all of the Dealnet shareholders who have already taken advantage of this opportunity to realize immediate value and tendered their shares. We are pleased to have taken up over 74% of Dealnet’s shares,” said Lawrence Krimker, CEO of The Simply Group.

The Offer is being extended for the statutory mandatory extension period of 10 days to October 26, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. (Toronto time) so that shareholders who have not yet tendered their Common Shares will have the opportunity to tender to the Offer.

The remaining shareholders who have yet to tender their Common Shares can still receive the 93% premium (to the 90-day VWAP of the Common Shares on the TSX-V for the period ending August 21, 2020) so long as they act now to ensure their Common Shares are deposited in advance of the Extended Expiry Time. Some financial intermediaries may impose earlier deadlines and shareholders are encouraged to submit instructions well in advance of the deadline.