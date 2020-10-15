ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced the time of its third quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call.



The Company will release its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. The call can be accessed at (800) 936-9761, conference ID 9959519. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.