IGNITE Files Q2 2020 Financial Statements and MD&A

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, announces that the Company filed its financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2020, interim MD&A for the same period and accompanying certificates (collectively, the “Interim Filings”) today. The Interim Filings have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.



Though the Company’s present management is dissatisfied with the losses incurred by the Company during the second quarter prior to the internal reorganization, including John Schaefer becoming IGNITE’s President, it is pleased with the progress made in restructuring its operations to drive down operating costs, drive sales growth and improve overall financial performance. Though the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed that progress, management believes that the Company has continued to expand its presence by growing its customer base while expanding its product offering. As such, management remains confident in the Company’s market strategy and remains focused on leveraging IGNITE’s brand reputation and continuing to build strategic partnerships to bring the Company’s products to a broader, more global customer base.

The Company’s third quarter results are expected to be reported on or before November 30, 2020. As the quarter has already ended, management believes that the third quarter operating results will show a substantial improvement over the second quarter but the complete reflection of the results from the internal reorganization will not be fully realized until the fourth quarter. As a result, management believes the Company will achieve profitability in the fourth quarter.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the Company’s ‘quality‐first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp‐derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, nicotine and synthetic nicotine vape products, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z‐RO as well as a gluten‐free, seven‐time distilled vodka, and apparel produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.