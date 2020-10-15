iBio Announces Appointment of Dr. Alexandra Kropotova to Board of Directors

BRYAN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced the appointment of Dr. Alexandra Kropotova to its Board of Directors, effective as of October 14, 2020. Dr. Kropotova has also been appointed as a member of iBio’s new Science & Technology Committee, which shall be chaired by Dr. Philip Russell.

Dr. Kropotova is a biopharmaceutical executive with expertise in all phases of global clinical development, translational medicine and medical affairs. Since 2016, she has served as Vice President, Global Specialty R&D, Respiratory & Inflammation Therapeutic Area at Teva Pharmaceuticals (TASE:TEVA), where she leads the design and execution of global clinical development programs, the majority of which are biologic candidates for pulmonary, chronic inflammatory or autoimmune indications.

Prior to joining Teva, Dr. Kropotova served in various roles at Sanofi (EPA:SAN), including Vice President, Strategy & Strategic Planning Head, North American Medical Affairs; Associate Vice President and subsequently Vice President, Immuno-Inflammation, Global R&D; and Senior Medical Director, Respiratory, Allergy & Anti-Infectives. Prior to joining Sanofi, she served in various roles at Pfizer Inc., most recently as Director & Head of Global Clinical Respiratory and Analgesics. Dr. Kropotova received her Master of Business Administration Degree from Ohio University Graduate School of Business, Athens, Ohio; and her Medical Degree in Internal Medicine from the Vladivostok State Medical University, Vladivostok, Russia.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kropotova to our Board and value her vast biologics development experience across multiple therapeutic areas,” said Tom Isett, Chairman & CEO of iBio. “Her strategic portfolio planning insights should be an invaluable asset to iBio’s Science & Technology Committee as we continue to expand our biopharmaceutical development activities in pulmonology, oncology, and fibrotic diseases.”

Dr. Kropotova commented, “I am greatly honored by the vote of confidence. I have the commitment to work tirelessly with the iBio Board, bringing my diverse background and passion to make smart decisions in strategic planning and be street-wise in our actions."