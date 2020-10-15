DGAP-News: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission Gerry Weber International AG: successful re-entry into the capital market imminent 15.10.2020 / 13:38 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN.



GERRY WEBER International AG: successful re-entry into the capital market imminent

- BaFin approved prospectus

- Admission of a total of 1,251,861 new shares in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf expected shortly

- Beginning of trading of all GWI shares expected for 19 October 2020

- Operative business performance according to expectations

- Q3 2020 report scheduled for 30 November 2020

Halle/Westphalia, 15 October 2020 - Today, the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) has approved the prospectus for the admission to trading of a total of 1,251,861 new shares of GERRY WEBER International AG, GWI (WKN: A255G3, ISIN: DE000A255G36). Consequently, after the successful conclusion of insolvency proceedings by the end of 2019, the admission of all shares of GWI to trading in the regulated market segment (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the regulated market segment of Dusseldorf Stock Exchange draws closer. A corresponding decision by the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected shortly.

The shares to be admitted to trading consist of 1,211,861 new shares, which were issued within the scope of the restructuring of GWI by two ordinary capital increases, as well as 40,000 new shares partially utilizing the company's conditional capital, which may be issued in case of conversions of convertible bonds of GWI. Through the course of the implementation of the insolvency plan, which became effective end of October 2019, a capital reduction of old shares and a consecutive capital increase by issuing new shares, the so called Plan Sponsors Whitebox Advisors and Robus Capital Management, as well as additionally J.P. Morgan Securities plc, have become the new owners of GERRY WEBER. Currently, Whitebox and Robus each hold 42%, J.P. Morgan Securities plc owns 16% of the outstanding shares.