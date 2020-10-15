 

Rush Street Interactive Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2020 Revenue

Rush Street Interactive, LP (“RSI” or the “Company”), one of the fastest-growing online casino and sports betting gaming companies in the United States, today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The preliminary results are subject to completion of the Company’s quarterly financial reporting process and the preparation of the unaudited financial statements for the quarter.

RSI currently expects revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $75 million to $77 million on a GAAP basis. Additionally, RSI expects advertising and promotion costs for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to be less than $20.0 million on a GAAP basis. Advertising and promotion costs consist primarily of marketing the product via different channels, promotional activities, and the related costs incurred to acquire new customers that include salaries and benefits for dedicated personnel and are expensed as incurred.

Richard Schwartz, President of RSI, added: “Notably, RSI has experienced industry-leading results as evident by our being #1 in U.S. online casino revenue according to Eilers & Krejcik Gaming and the #1 operator by revenue in Pennsylvania and Illinois, the two largest population states that have legalized online gaming. In fact, RSI accounted for 86% of statewide online sports betting handle in Illinois in August 2020. Furthermore, we are achieving these results with a disciplined approach to our customer acquisition and marketing costs. We look forward to continuing to innovate our offerings and to bringing more gaming enthusiasts onto the BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com platforms in the months ahead.”

On July 27, 2020, RSI entered into a business combination agreement with dMY Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE: DMYT.U, DMYT and DMYT WS). Upon the closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to change its name to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. and trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “RSI.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Preliminary Results

The results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, are preliminary, unaudited and subject to completion, reflect our management’s current views and may change as a result of our management’s review of our results and other factors, including economic and competitive risks and uncertainties. Such preliminary results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, are subject to the finalization and closing of our accounting books and records (which have yet to be performed), and should not be viewed as a substitute for full quarterly financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution you that these preliminary results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and that actual results may differ materially from those described above.

