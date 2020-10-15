 

AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:45  |  43   |   |   

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) today announced the final cash distributions for AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF (the “AGFiQ ETFs”). Unitholders of record of the AGFiQ ETFs on October 22, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable on October 28, 2020.

Details regarding the final “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund Ticker Exchange Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio

(formerly, AGFiQ Global Equity Rotation ETF) 		QGL Toronto Stock Exchange

 $0.19
AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF QUDV Toronto Stock Exchange $0.00

As previously announced on August 13, 2020, the AGFiQ ETFs will be terminated effective at the close of business on or about Friday October 23, 2020 (the “ETF Termination Date”). Accordingly, AGFI will request to delist the units of the AGFiQ ETFs from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on or about October 23, 2020 (the “Delisting Date”), with all units still held by securityholders being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the ETF Termination Date.

Securityholders of the AGFiQ ETFs will be able to sell their units on the Toronto Stock Exchange until the Delisting Date.

Any remaining securityholders of an AGFiQ ETF as at the ETF Termination Date will receive the net proceeds from the liquidation of the assets of the AGFiQ ETF, less all liabilities and all expenses incurred in connection with the dissolution of the AGFiQ ETF, on a pro rata basis.

AGFI will issue an additional press release on or about the ETF Termination Date confirming final details of the terminations.

Further information about the AGFiQ ETFs can be found at AGF.com.

About AGFiQ

AGFiQ is the quantitative investment platform for AGF powered by an intellectually diverse, multi-disciplined team that combines the complementary strengths of investment professionals across AGF and its affiliates.

About AGF Management Limited 

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $37 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

ETFs are listed and traded on organized Canadian exchanges and may only be bought and sold through licensed dealers. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in ETFs. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. There is no guarantee that ETFs will achieve their stated objectives and there is risk involved in investing in the ETFs. Before investing you should read the prospectus or relevant ETF Facts and carefully consider, among other things, each ETF’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. A copy of the prospectus and ETF Facts is available on AGF.com.

AGF Investments Inc. is a subsidiary of AGF. AGFI is registered as a portfolio manager across Canadian securities commissions.

Media Contact

Amanda Marchment
Director, Corporate Communications
416-865-4160
amanda.marchment@agf.com


AGF Management (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
AGF Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management
02.10.20
AGF Launches New ETFs and Mutual Funds Providing Access to Leading Investment Strategies Through a Variety of Investment Vehicles
28.09.20
AGF Management Limited Announces Implementation and Terms of $40 Million Substantial Issuer Bid
23.09.20
AGF Management Limited Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend
23.09.20
AGF Management Limited Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
23.09.20
AGF and the SAF Group Extend Partnership with Focus on New Private Credit Opportunities
21.09.20
AGF Management Limited and WaveFront Global Asset Management Partner to Deliver Investment Management Capabilities to Rapidly Growing China and South Korea Markets
16.09.20
AGF Announces September 2020 Cash Distributions for AGFiQ Global Multi-Sector Bond ETF, AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF, AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF