Advaxis to Present Data from Ongoing ADXS-503 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at SITC 2020

Title: “Phase 1/2 Study of an Off-the-Shelf, Multi-Neoantigen Vector (ADXS-503) Alone and in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Subjects with Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)” Presenter: Dr. Jonathan W. Goldman. University of California Los Angeles, Santa Monica, CA Abstract ID: 360 Date and Time: Thursday, November 12 th from 4:50 pm until 5:20 pm ET and Saturday, November 14 th from 1:00 pm until 1:30 pm ET.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis , Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced it will present an ePoster at the 35 th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunology of Cancer (SITC 2020) to be held virtually November 9-14, 2020.

About Advaxis, Inc.

Advaxis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins. These Lm-based strains are believed to be a significant advancement in immunotherapy as they integrate multiple functions into a single immunotherapy and are designed to access and direct antigen presenting cells to stimulate anti-tumor T cell immunity, activate the immune system with the equivalent of multiple adjuvants, and simultaneously reduce tumor protection in the tumor microenvironment to enable T cells to eliminate tumors.

