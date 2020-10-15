TPI Composites, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2020 results after the market close on Thursday, November 5th, 2020, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-800-926-5124, or for international callers, 1-212-231-2914. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 21971028. The replay will be available until November 12, 2020.