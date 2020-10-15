 

Jamf to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced today that it will report third quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, November 12, 2020. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Jamf Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Call: (833) 519-1319 or (914) 800-3885

Live Webcast: https://ir.jamf.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Jamf’s Investor Relations page, https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, November 19, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and entering the passcode 8684837#.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.
        
Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com

Investor Contact:
Lisa Laukkanen & Lana Adair
ir@jamf.com


