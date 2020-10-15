BetterLife Names CRO for COVID-19 Clinical Trial in Australia

The clinical trial, expected to start in late 2020, will compare AP-003, BetterLife’s inhaled recombinant human alpha 2b interferon (“IFN-α2b”) to placebo in patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Interferons are a natural part of the body’s innate immune system that are induced upon viral infection, providing the body’s first line of defence against the virus through suppression viral replication and activation of the immune response. Interferon production is inhibited by the virus responsible for COVID-19. AP-003 is hypothesized to bypass the COVID-19 induced interferon production blockade. BetterLife believes that its inhaled IFN-α2b, AP-003, could lessen the severity and duration of COVID-19 and decrease the need for hospital admissions.

VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAT) an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the Clinical Research Organisation (“CRO”) Pharmaceutical Solutions Ltd. to manage its forthcoming clinical trial for AP-003 targeting mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 at research sites across Australia.

This approach to treatment of COVID-19 will be the first study of its kind to be performed in Australia. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial will take place across several research sites in Australia and will be managed by Pharmaceutical Solutions, a CRO that specialises in managing clinical trials in Australia and New Zealand. The trial will recruit 150 participants with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Managing Director of Pharmaceutical Solutions, Jacquie Palmer, says she is delighted to partner with BetterLife in their work towards an effective treatment of COVID-19. “BetterLife’s treatment offers real promise to people who have a mild to moderate case of COVID-19. It is exciting to bring this novel trial to Australia and to see the region help in the global fight against COVID-19.”

“The Pacific region is an attractive clinical research environment which benefits from a world class healthcare system that is not overburdened by COVID-19,” continues Palmer. “The region has an engaged patient population and benefits from accelerated ethics and regulatory processes.”

Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, CEO of BetterLife said: ‘’We are pleased to have Pharmaceutical Solutions as part of our team to support us in our clinical strategy for IFN-α2b as a therapeutic for COVID-19. We have assembled an exemplary team of scientific, clinical and regulatory experts, and now with Pharmaceutical Solutions as our Australian CRO we can quickly move forward with our trial.’’