 

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE ARCO) Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call

You are invited to participate on a conference call with the senior management of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO), to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which will be reported before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will host the call. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

To pre-register please go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149204/db694189bc

To participate on the day of the call dial 1-888-349-0113 or internationally, 1-412-902-4298 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Arcos Dorados Conference Call.

To listen to a live broadcast of the call over the Internet or to review the archived call, please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/arco201111.html

The webcast archive will be available two hours after the call through February 11, 2021.

Thank you for your interest.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Arcos Dorados Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer for Any and All of its 6.625% Senior Notes due 2023
29.09.20
Arcos Dorados Announces Early Participation Results
15.09.20
Arcos Dorados Announces Exchange Offer

