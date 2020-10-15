You are invited to participate on a conference call with the senior management of Arcos Dorados (NYSE: ARCO), to discuss the Company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, which will be reported before the market opens on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Marcelo Rabach, Chief Executive Officer, and senior management will host the call. Opening remarks will be followed by a question and answer period.

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.