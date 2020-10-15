TiVo+ Expands its Partnership with Pluto TV to Launch 72 Channels

The launch of these new Pluto TV channels means that TiVo+ customers will have seamless access to even more linear and on-demand content including movies, news, sports, kids, entertainment and lifestyle programming. Also launching are 13 new Spanish language channels alongside the TV and subscription services people already use and love.

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced new channel launches from Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS company, and the leading free streaming television service. This expanded partnership brings an additional 72 featured Pluto TV channels to the TiVo+ content network.

TiVo+ users on TiVo Stream 4K will have access to Pluto TV, with ease-of-access to channels featured in the guide, making it easier to find, watch and enjoy all 144 TiVo+ channels, in addition to the thousands of movies and television shows available on-demand.

“TiVo really knows how to drive discovery of our great linear and on-demand content. We’re very excited to be advancing our partnership with TiVo in a way that puts Pluto TV content front and center,” states Jeff Shultz, EVP and chief business officer, Pluto TV.

“Pluto TV has been an integral partner helping us make more incredible content available to our customers as part of our fully integrated TiVo+ experience. These new channels compliment the tens of thousands of hours of free-to-view on-demand entertainment from our other partners and this expansion really demonstrates our commitment to offer a range of free, high quality programming for our customers,” said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer, Xperi.

Since launching the TiVo+ content network, 144 channels have been added to the service from a range partners that offer a wide range of content including movies, music, sports and kids and family content. Alongside the ongoing partnership with SLING TV, TiVo+ on TiVo Stream 4K offers an easy-to-use, compelling alternative for those that have cut the cord. In the six-month period between March and September 2020, TiVo+ has seen unique viewership increase 90 percent and viewer engagement increase 165 percent.

Pluto TV is available now for TiVo Stream 4K users and rolling out now to customers on select TiVo DVR and related devices.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering hundreds of live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. Named by Fast Company as one of 2020’s Most Innovative Companies, with over 26.5 million monthly active users in the US, Pluto TV has a global footprint across three continents and 22 countries throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices where millions tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices across the United States, Europe and Latin America.

