Arrow Electronics to Host Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) announced the company will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter 2020 financial results on Oct. 29, 2020, at 1:00 PM ET.
Register online at directeventreg.com/registration/event/3498096 to obtain dial-in information to access the live conference call. The conference call will also be available via webcast. To access the live webcast, visit investor.arrow.com.
Audio replay of the call will be available through Nov. 12, 2020. The replay numbers are 1-800-585-8367 for the United States and Canada and 1-416-621-4642 for callers from other countries. The conference ID is 3498096. The webcast replay will also be available at investor.arrow.com.
Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for over 175,000 leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2019 sales of $29 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at fiveyearsout.com.
