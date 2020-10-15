 

VBI Vaccines to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Mini-Conference

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines, today announced that members of the management team will discuss VBI-2601, the Company’s vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate in development for a functional cure for hepatitis B (HBV) infection, in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Mini-Conference on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at 2:00 PM ET.

Presentation Details

Event: H.C. Wainwright HBV Mini-Conference – Virtual
Presenters: Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO, and David E. Anderson, Ph.D., VBI’s Chief Scientific Officer
Date: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Time: 2:00 – 2:30 PM ET
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/0a5ed8a2-b6b8-43d8-b016-0f1b4c5e7e05

A recording of the webcast will be available on the “Events/Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of VBI’s website.

About Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is one of the world’s most significant infectious disease threats with more than 290 million people infected globally. HBV infection is the leading cause of liver disease and, with no available cure, many patients go on to develop liver cancer or cirrhosis. An estimated 780,000 people die each year from complications of chronic HBV such as liver decompensation and hepatocellular carcinoma.

About VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a next generation of vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology. VBI is advancing the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B, with: (1) the only 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac, which is approved for use and commercially available in Israel and recently completed its Phase 3 program in the U.S., Europe, and Canada; and (2) an immunotherapeutic in development for a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B. VBI’s enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology enables development of eVLPs that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response. VBI’s lead eVLP programs include a vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate targeting glioblastoma (GBM), a prophylactic cytomegalovirus (CMV) vaccine candidate, and a prophylactic pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate. VBI is headquartered in Cambridge, MA, with research operations in Ottawa, Canada, and research and manufacturing facilities in Rehovot, Israel.

