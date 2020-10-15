 

Semtech and Packetworx Enable Remote Monitoring of Critical Equipment with LoRaWAN

15.10.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced it has developed with Packetworx, the premier Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider in the Philippines, a new automated packetSENSE Current Clamp electricity monitoring solution and packetSWITCH remote rebooting device based on the LoRaWAN protocol.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005250/en/

Packetworx leverages LoRaWAN (Photo: Business Wire)

Packetworx leverages LoRaWAN (Photo: Business Wire)

“The LoRaWAN protocol offers the essential building blocks for developers and system integrators to quickly and cost-effectively create solutions to combat the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Arnold Bagabaldo, Founder and CEO at Packetworx. “Packetworx is stepping up to meet the needs of smart facility and smart building management with IoT solutions that remotely monitor equipment and maximize operations with minimal human intervention and reduced risk.”

Packetworx’s IoT applications include packetSENSE Current Clamp sensor that measures electricity flow and packetSWITCH technology to remotely reboot a device. The combined solution has been deployed by several financial institutions to remotely monitor the functionality of automated teller machines (ATMs). Enabled by Semtech’s LoRa devices, these simple retrofit devices enable 24/7 usage auditing, preventative maintenance alerts, alarms for inactivity due to power loss or malfunction, and remote on or off capabilities to reset the ATM. Actionable data is provided on Packetworx’s visualization dashboard, packetVIEW. These applications utilize the LoRaWAN protocol to deliver long range connectivity, up to miles from the nearest gateway and deep indoors, and low power consumption, with battery life averaging three to five years.

“LoRaWAN allows solution providers the means to quickly connect legacy mission-critical equipment and receive the benefits of IoT and smart monitoring with a low total cost of ownership,” said Marc Pegulu, Vice President of IoT Product Marketing for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Packetworx’s proven ATM use case has now opened the door to remote monitoring of applications across an endless array of markets, including healthcare, smart industry, smart utility, and logistics.”

