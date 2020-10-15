 Dynatrace Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Application Performance Monitoring

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals with experience purchasing, implementing, and/or using the product or service. Through their reviews, customers said the key benefits they associate with the Dynatrace platform include its automatic and intelligent observability, digital experience and business analytics capabilities, and its enablement of improved cross-team collaboration. Some of the reviews left by Dynatrace customers include:

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), announced today it has been named a Customers’ Choice in the October 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring report. Dynatrace received more 5-star reviews than any other vendor, achieving an average overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 479 reviews, as of October 14, 2020.

“An incredibly powerful platform. Deployment is incredibly easy, and you get a high level of visibility out of the box…. From myself [technology executive] down to our software engineers and QA, rarely a day goes by when someone isn't leaning on the platform to help them do their job.”

“Dynatrace has exceeded expectations. The Davis AI engine drives most deployment and monitoring activities including auto-discovery of the technology stack for monitored applications, auto-baselining of normal conditions, auto-alerting on abnormal conditions, and auto-determination of the precise root-cause of each problem after quickly analyzing millions of dependencies to determine the root-cause of any problem.”

“The AI capabilities are amazing, and I can count many times it saved us from extended downtime in production.”

“Dynatrace has allowed us to get the visibility on our real customer experience which we were lacking from our traditional monitoring platform. In addition, the AI has helped us to channel our efforts better.”

“I've been blown away by the product and its feature set and impressed at the ease at integrating it into other services, [it] has been much easier than we expected…. Being able to see if they [users] are frustrated is just brilliant and goes to the heart of what we are trying to do in terms of being more end-user focused.”

“We are delighted to once again receive this recognition from Gartner,” said Steve Tack, SVP Product Management at Dynatrace. “Our product team listens intently to our customers and turns these insights into a continuous stream of innovation. The result is a modern platform that delivers automatic and intelligent observability at scale, helping to free up digital teams’ time to focus on optimizing user experiences and driving better business outcomes.”

The Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform was purpose-built to provide automatic and intelligent observability into cloud-native environments. Dynatrace offers multiple modules, including AIOps, Infrastructure Monitoring, APM, Digital Business Analytics, and Digital Experience Monitoring, unified in a single platform and underpinned by a common data model. Its explainable AI engine, Davis, which is built into the core of its platform, proactively delivers precise answers to any degradations and performance anomalies wherever they occur, in even the most complex and dynamic environments.

Gartner defines Application Performance Monitoring (APM) as one or more software and/or hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions: (1) Digital experience monitoring (DEM) (2) Application discovery, tracing and diagnostics (ADTD) (3) Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for applications.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform provides answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005262/en/