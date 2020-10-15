 

Clikia Corp Subsidiary, Amani Jewelers, in Advanced Discussions Toward Supply Agreement for Lab-Grown Diamond Collection

FORT LEE, NJ, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC:CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, along with its new wholly owned subsidiary, Amani Jewelers (“Amani”), is pleased to announce that the Company is in advanced discussions with multiple suppliers in the expanding lab-grown diamond market.

The Company is moving toward the creation of the “Amani Collection”, which will be dedicated to responsibly grown, sustainable diamonds in the best-selling, most popular shapes and weights.

“We are in the process of acquiring samples to help guide the formation of our collection and we anticipate progress toward that goal over the very near-term,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia. “We want to ensure we lock in the highest quality stones at the most competitive pricing, so we have been in communication with multiple top lab-grown diamond manufacturers over recent weeks. Once samples are produced and received, we will initiate the first purchase order and begin to market our collection.”

Management believes the opportunity in the lab-grown diamond space is extremely compelling. Analysts see the market reaching nearly $28 billion in total annual sales over the next three years. According to recent report from Business Insider, use of lab-grown diamonds in jewelry are proving to be an ethically superior, less expensive alternative to mined diamonds, and younger, more environmentally conscious consumers are increasingly turning in their direction.

The Company will update shareholders as progress is made toward the eventual launch of the Amani Collection.

About Clikia Corp

Clikia Corp. was incorporated in 2002 in the State of Nevada, under the name MK Automotive, Inc. Our corporate name changed to Clikia Corp. in July 2017. In April 2020, our company experienced a change in control, pursuant to which Mr. Anil Idnani became our controlling shareholder and sole officer and director. Following such change-in-control transaction, in May 2020, we acquired all of the assets, including the going business, of Maison Luxe, LLC, a Delaware limited liability. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, Inc., a Wyoming corporation, now owns the acquired assets and operates the acquired business of Maison Luxe, LLC. Currently, this constitutes the entirety of our company’s business operations. Our company’s newly elected sole officer and director, Mr. Anil Idnani, founded the recently acquired Maison Luxe business with the vision of offering highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Because of the dynamics and structure with the luxury retail industry, customers who desire luxury items are unable to avail themselves of such items, due to the unreliable nature of sellers and exorbitant prices. It is this void in the marketplace that Mr. Idnani identified as a business opportunity and established Maison Luxe to provide customers with the experience of purchasing luxury items as a standard. The business known as “Maison Luxe” was founded in January 2020, with the vision of becoming an industry leader in luxury retail. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market.

