 

Pharmather Announces Exclusive License Agreement with the University of Arizona for the Commercialization of Ketamine in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an exclusive license agreement with the University of Arizona for the development and commercialization of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Pharmather will seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval of an investigational new drug (“IND”) application to conduct a Phase II clinical study this year.

“We are very pleased to have an exclusive license agreement in place with the University of Arizona to allow Pharmather to advance the clinical program of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, specifically targeting levodopa-induced dyskinesia, a significant clinical unmet need,” said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmather. “With promising results in preclinical models and in Parkinson’s disease patients, we aim to expeditiously advance the ketamine program in Parkinson’s disease to reduce dyskinesia associated with levodopa therapy with plans for expansion to treat depression and pain associated with Parkinson’s disease and other motor disorders that are prevalent in Multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s disease, ultimately creating a unique pharmaceutical-based ketamine franchise.”

Promising Results with Ketamine in Parkinson’s Disease

Ketamine is an FDA-approved drug with a known safety profile. Prior clinical reports suggest that low-dose ketamine infusions are well tolerated and can improve pain and depression, both often comorbidities in Parkinson’s disease patients. Inventors Dr. Scott Sherman and Dr. Torsten Falk, both associate professors at The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, are working with Tech Launch Arizona to patent the results from preclinical data and five case studies in Parkinson’s disease patients showing that low-dose sub-anesthetic ketamine infusion indicates tolerability, safety and the potential of long-term therapeutic benefit to reduce Levodopa-induced dyskinesia, improve on time, and reduce depression. (References 1-5)

