 

Aqua Metals Announces Schedule for Third Quarter Financial Results

MCCARRAN, Nev., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) (“Aqua Metals” or the “Company”), which is reinventing lead recycling with its AquaRefining technology, will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the United States financial markets close on Thursday, October 22, 2020. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss results the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

The call may be accessed by dialing: 1-855-327-6837 (toll free) or 1-631-891-4304 for international callers. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available at: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142036. In addition, the live webcast or a replay of the conference call will be available via the Company website at: https://ir.aquametals.com/ir-calendar. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available until November 22, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6671 and using pin number 10011537.

Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at: https://twitter.com/AquaMetalsInc (@aquamatalsinc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvxKNWcB69K0t7e337uQ8nQ respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing lead recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. Unlike smelting, AquaRefining is a room temperature, water-based process that emits less pollution. The modular systems are intended to allow the Company to vastly reduce environmental impact and scale lead acid battery recycling production capacity by licensing the AquaRefining technology to partners. This could help meet the growing demand for lead to power new applications including stop/start automobile batteries which complement the vehicle’s main battery, lead acid batteries which are in electric vehicles, Internet data centers, alternative energy applications including solar, wind, and grid scale storage. Aqua Metals is based in McCarran, Nevada. To learn more, please visit www.aquametals.com.

