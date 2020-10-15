Fate Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced that five abstracts for the Company’s induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform were accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.



Accepted abstracts include clinical data from 15 patients in the dose-escalation stage of the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of FT500 in advanced solid tumors (NCT03841110), which includes nine patients in Regimen A (three once-weekly doses of FT500 for up to two 30-day cycles as monotherapy) and six patients in Regimen B (three once-weekly doses of FT500 for up to two 30-day cycles in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy). The Company is currently enrolling the dose-expansion stage of the Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with non-small cell lung cancer or classical Hodgkin lymphoma who are refractory to, or have relapsed on, checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Each patient in the dose-expansion stage is to receive three once-weekly doses of FT500 at 300 million cells per dose, each with IL-2 cytokine support, for up to two 30-day cycles in combination with the same checkpoint inhibitor on which the patient failed or relapsed.

Oral Presentation

Targeting pan-tumor associated antigen B7H3 via combination of tri-specific killer engager and off-the-shelf NK cell therapy enhances specificity and function against a broad range of solid tumors (#470)



Poster Presentations

Preclinical development of a novel iPSC-derived CAR-MICA/B NK cell immunotherapy to overcome solid tumor escape from NKG2D-mediated mechanisms of recognition and killing (#114)

Multi-antigen targeting of heterogenous solid tumors using CAR T cells secreting bi-specific T-cell engagers (#116)

iPSC-derived NK cells mediate robust anti-tumor activity against glioblastoma (#155)

Preliminary results of an ongoing phase I trial of FT500, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, iPSC-derived NK cell therapy in advanced solid tumors (#380)

All abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2020.