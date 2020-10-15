 

BioLife Sciences (BLFE) Announces the Launch of New Antimicrobial Air Filter Technology

globenewswire
Oct. 15, 2020   

Toronto, CA, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioLife Sciences Inc. (OTCPK:BLFE) announced today the launch of their new antimicrobial air filter technology.

BioLife Antimicrobial Air Filters provide consumers with the ability to help sanitize the air in their homes or workspaces, while providing continuous, long-lasting protection for months. The fabric-based BioLife Antimicrobial Copper Air Filter utilizes the company’s proprietary Mfusion Technology.

Mfusion Technology infuses copper metal ions into every sub-bundle of the fabric filter, resulting in natural protection against bacteria and germs, which normally thrive when circulating in an enclosed room, or building.  The fabric helps to block out airborne particles, while any germs or viruses which are trapped in the filter fabric will come in contact with the copper ions and become deactivated over time.

Mfusion Technology leverages the natural antimicrobial benefits of copper ions, which have been shown to kill 99.99% of bacteria, fungi and viruses. Historically copper has been utilized for its ability to eliminate bad smelling odors and purify drinking water.

About BioLife Sciences Inc.

BioLife Sciences Inc. specializes in moving innovative products from the lab or small-scale production into wider market adoption. Its core business develops, licenses and distributes antimicrobial products, non-contact human temperature screening technology, and touchless vending/marketplaces. One of BioLife Sciences’ core building block strategies is to develop, partner and assist innovative companies with the commercialization of leading-edge technologies.

Disclaimer

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to complete a qualifying transaction. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Corporation disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Contact Information:

www.biolifesciences.com

ir@biolifesciences.com

US: (775) 981-0270

Canada: (647) 558-6663




