 

Geekco Technologies Grants its Initial Issuance of Stock Options

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION - Geekco Technologies Corporation (formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation) (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") announces the grant to its directors, officers, employees and consultants of an aggregate of 3,106,250 stock options, including 400,000 to the investor relations firm Momentum Public Relations Inc., allowing the acquisition of as much common shares of the share capital of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.40 (subscription price of the private placement concurrent to the Qualifying Transaction) per share for a period between 2 and 5 years, as previously described in the Proxy Circular dated of May 29, 2020 and in accordance with the the TSX Venture Exchange policies.

Geekco’s Business

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of the local economy and the quality of life of citizens and rewarding valuable contribution with all active users.

The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive "Social Flip" that they use to earn rewards and/or consumption from strategic partners and local businesses.

For further information, please contact:

For Geekco Technologies Corporation :
Henri Harland, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone : (514) 246-9734



