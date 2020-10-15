ORYZON Publishes Paper in Journal of Clinical Oncology Demonstrating Relevance of Iadademstat in Leukemia

Data support safety of the drug in elderly patients with acute leukemia





Paper describes mechanism of differentiation in patients and first antileukemic responses





Iadademstat showing robust results in ALICE Phase II trial

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announces the publication of a scientific paper in the peer-reviewed international medical journal, Journal of Clinical Oncology. The article describes the first-in-human clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients with iadademstat (ORY-1001), the most potent and selective KDM1A inhibitor to date. KDM1A (also known as LSD1) is a specific lysine demethylase, whose activity is essential for the function and maintenance of the leukemic stem cells, a subset of malignant cells that is believed to be the ultimate reason for relapse in AML patients.

The manuscript, entitled "First-in-Human Phase I Study of Iadademstat (ORY-1001): A First-in-Class Lysine-Specific Histone Demethylase 1A Inhibitor, in Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia”, has been published in collaboration with a large group of highly respected scientists from leading hospitals around Europe. The article describes the Phase I/IIa clinical trial, which recruited 42 patients with refractory or relapsed AML, and reports that iadademstat has a good safety profile together with signs of clinical and biological activity as a single agent. This is notable because current treatment options in AML do not cure most patients, particularly those who are not suitable for intensive chemotherapy, and novel therapies are required.

Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, commented: “Iadademstat is the first drug of its kind in the field of leukemia. This trial was pioneering and provided crucial data that have allowed us to advance in iadademstat’s clinical development. In the ALICE Phase II trial now underway in AML, iadademstat is demonstrating robust data on therapeutic activity in patients and a very promising level of duration of responses. The company expects to offer additional data from this trial at the ASH-2020 conference in December.”