Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for Neurodegeneration Enabled by Its Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) TV Platform at Virtual R&D Day Today

Proprietary and differentiated Transport Vehicle (TV) technology shows potential to solve the BBB challenge by delivering biotherapeutics to the brain

New preclinical data support the potential for systemic administration of ETV:IDS (DNL310) to treat the neurological pathology of Hunter syndrome and replace standard-of-care therapy

Early safety and biomarker data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of DNL310 expected by year end 2020 and, if positive, these data would validate Denali’s TV technology for brain delivery

Broad biotherapeutic portfolio enabled by TV technology includes enzymes, antibodies and oligonucleotides across multiple therapeutic areas including neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, and oncology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, will host a virtual R&D Day webinar today highlighting progress across the Company’s broad and diverse biotherapeutics portfolio enabled by its BBB transport vehicle (TV) platform. The webinar will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time and can be accessed here.

“Delivering biotherapeutics to the brain has historically been a significant challenge in the field, hindering efforts to develop medicines for neurodegenerative diseases,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Denali’s chief executive officer. “Addressing this challenge is a core scientific principle in our multi-pronged strategy to defeat degeneration. We have designed our BBB-crossing TV technology to access the brain for biotherapeutics. In addition to our small molecule therapeutic programs, we believe that our TV-enabled biotherapeutics portfolio has the potential to yield effective new medicines for patients.”

“We are pleased to share recent progress in our portfolio of TV-enabled biotherapeutic programs,” said Carole Ho, M.D., Denali’s chief medical officer. “We are especially excited to highlight new preclinical data for our Enzyme Transport Vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase (ETV:IDS) program, which supports best-in-class potential to replace standard-of-care therapy and address current unmet patient need in Hunter syndrome (MPS II). We are on track to announce early biomarker data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 study of ETV:IDS (DNL310) in Hunter syndrome by year end; positive data would provide biomarker proof-of-concept for our TV technology for Hunter patients and unlock large platform potential in neurodegeneration and other therapeutic areas.”