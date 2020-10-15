Bionano Genomics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 12

On the call, Erik Holmlin, Ph.D., Bionano’s chief executive officer, will provide an update on the business and the progress of the Lineagen integration, including describing the strategic role that Lineagen plays in advancing the Bionano strategy. Chris Stewart, Bionano’s chief financial officer, who joined the company from Tesla on September 1, will review the financial details for the third quarter and update the outlook.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) , a life sciences company that develops and markets Saphyr, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, and through its Lineagen CLIA services business offers a menu of diagnostic services for diagnosing pediatric neuro developmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Dr. Holmlin commented, “I look forward to giving an update on the progress we are making in all areas of the business. In addition, on a preliminary basis, I am pleased to report that we currently anticipate our revenue for the third quarter to be in the range of $1.9 million to $2.3 million, in line with analyst expectations.”

Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Thursday November 12th Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13712129 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142056

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay in the Investors section of the Bionano website.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com.