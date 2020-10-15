Canada Carbon Delivers Initial Order and Establishes Thermal Purification Flow Sheet for a Feasibility Level Study

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) further to its press release of March 5th, 2020 the Company is pleased to announce that the Company has delivered on the initial order from Analytical Reference Materials International (“ARMI”), a subsidiary of LGC Standards Company (“LGC”), a global leader in the life sciences sector. This initial order of 50,000 grams of the Miller thermally purified graphite is to be used in the development of a Certified Reference Material (“CRM”) for the analysis of ultra-high purity graphite samples. The CRM will be developed and marketed by LGC, with a retail selling price comparable to the lower purity BAM S009 (NBG 18) reference material. The order is renewable for 100,000 gram lots, on the same terms. Additional CRM materials based on Miller graphite are also under development by the two companies. Canada Carbon has an additional 150,000 grams of the specified graphite particle size onsite at the purification contractor, ready to purify and send to ARMI as needed. The Company also has prepared 400,000 grams of graphite in 2 separate particle sizes in anticipation of ARMI beginning the process of developing two planned additional CRMs.



Subsequent to the initial order being placed, and as a result of on-going collaborative discussions with the team at ARMI over the last few months, it became apparent that it would be prudent to undertake thermal purification optimization efforts in order to establish scaled-up and reproducible purification procedures prior to delivery of the first order. Not only have these efforts provided engineering data suitable for a feasibility level economic study, subsequent orders with the initial CRM ultra-high purity graphite specifications could be guaranteed to be delivered with the same characteristics, consistently and without delay (a level of security demanded in the CRM space). This collaborative process will allow Canada Carbon Inc. and its industry leading partner ARMI to advance the development of additional CRMs concurrent to and distinct from the ultra-high purity graphite CRM targeted in the initial order.