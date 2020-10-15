 

The Other Art Fair Launches ‘Other Art Cities’ Spotlighting Independent Artists in Cities with Vibrant Emerging Arts Communities

Detroit Showcased as the First ‘Other Art Cities’ Feature in this Virtual Fair Series

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saatchi Art’s The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, has launched a new virtual series called ‘Other Art Cities’ showcasing artists based in cities across the globe with growing arts communities. The first collection in this new feature is dedicated to Detroit, Mich., spotlighting some of the city’s most talented emerging artists. ‘Other Art Cities: Detroit’ is currently featured on the newly launched Online Studios, the Fair’s virtual art buying experience. Additional collections will launch in the coming months, showcasing emerging and independent artists from Montreal, Oakland and Adelaide, among others.

Each city in this series is home to an array of diverse local talent who are putting their artist community on the map by creating interesting works across many different mediums. ‘Other Art Cities’ program will also include artist interviews and will highlight new artists each week, encouraging art buyers to discover innovators within local arts communities that are creating inspiring work.

“We’re continuing to innovate at The Other Art Fair with new initiatives that will engage our community online. The launch of ‘Other Art Cities’ program will provide even more opportunity for artists and art buyers alike, while shining a light on these vibrant emerging arts communities,” said Ryan Stanier, founder of The Other Art Fair. “Every year we seek new cities to add to our fair lineup. This transition to the digital space provides the perfect opportunity for us to showcase talents in cities where we have yet to host a physical fair. Detroit has been on our radar for a while and we’ve seen a bustling art scene burgeoning there. With the launch of Online Studios, we’re now able to offer a platform for these emerging artists to show and sell their works while in-person events continue to be halted.”

To learn more about ‘Other Art Cities’ and The Other Art Fair’s Online Studios, visit The Other Art Fair.

About The Other Art Fair
The Other Art Fair, a leading artist fair for discovering emerging artists, provides a platform for artists to present and sell their work directly to art buyers. Each fair presents more than 120 artists chosen by a Selection Committee of art experts, enabling both collectors and first-time buyers to buy directly from emerging artists. Since 2011, The Other Art Fair has worked with over 3,000 artists from more than 20 countries, with fairs based in the UK, US and Australia. Unlike “other” fairs, The Other Art Fair creates an accessible and open fair designed for visitors to enjoy an interactive and immersive experience. www.theotherartfair.com.

About Saatchi Art
As the world’s leading online art gallery for emerging artists, Saatchi Art features one of the largest selections of original art and helps people all over the world find art and artists they love. The online art gallery offers original paintings, drawings, sculptures and photographs by over 110,000 emerging artists from over 100 countries. Saatchi Art is redefining the experience of buying and selling art by providing art lovers with free art advisory services and an expertly curated selection of art, while giving artists a convenient and welcoming environment in which to exhibit and sell their work. To discover the world of Saatchi Art, please visit www.saatchiart.com. Saatchi Online, Inc., which operates Saatchi Art, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF).

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Media Contacts:
Sharna Daduk
VP, Communications
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com

Mia Mendez
Director of PR
mia.mendez@leafgroup.com


