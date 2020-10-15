 

Nass Valley Gateway Leadership Discusses the Company’s Line of Premium CBD Products for all Consumers and Their Pets in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Michael Semler, CFO and Director of Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: “NVG.CN”) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) a distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full Spectrum CBD consumables. The interview outlines the development of NVG’s business model, the metrics of the markets for their organic, non-GMO, all natural seed, CBD products for pet and human consumption, the milestones achieved in 2020, and goals for the remainder of the year and 2021.

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Semler explains NVG’s business model, providing his personal insights into the history of the Company and the foundation for future growth in 2021 and beyond. He points out that NVG continues to add new product offerings and new revenue streams.

NVG’s broader growth strategy is shaping up with the recently announced partnership agreement with New Hope Labs, positioning management to be able to further capitalize on additional sales channels, expand its product matrix, and meet growing market opportunities. That news was followed up by NVG’s release of a brand new product line consisting of top quality full spectrum pet products; Nass Valley Gardens 300 mg full spectrum oils, 300 mg full spectrum pet treats, and 500 mg full spectrum paw creams.

“To continue penetrating and expanding our products in our target markets is a huge goal for us,” Semler tells Smith. “The most exciting and rewarding thing for us is to see how our products are improving everyday life for people and pets alike. That is basically our vision. The Company is ideally positioned for scale and growth. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-nass-valley-gateway-nsvgf/

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD:

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE, focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO, ALL NATURAL SEED, CBD products for pet and human consumption. Nass Valley CBD products are sold under the "Nass Valley Gardens" brand, an affiliate, via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels. For more information, go to: www.nassvalleygateway.com or to review NVG CBD products go to www.nassvalleyproducts.com.

