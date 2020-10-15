 

Independence Gold Intersects 3.0 m Averaging 30.94 g/t Gold and 130.0 g/t Silver on the 3Ts Project, British Columbia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 14:00  |  54   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first two drillholes of a ten hole, 2,034 metre ("m") diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100% owned 3Ts Project (the “Property”). Drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 intersected the Tommy mineralized vein structure within an 86 m wide gap between drillholes completed in the 1990s. Drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 were drilled at -46˚ and -63˚ inclination, respectively, with the Tommy Vein vertically dipping. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit. Please refer to the website for maps showing the vein locations.

Highlights from the initial assay results of the program include:

Drill Hole From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Drill Intercept*
(m) 		Gold
(g/t) 		Silver
(g/t)
3T-20-01 61.8 69.2 7.4 3.12 29.43
Including 62.2 64.2 2.0 9.45 84.00
3T-20-02 87.3 100.0 12.7 7.97 37.92
Including 96.0 99.0 3.0 30.94 130.00

These initial results from the first two drillholes highlight that the Tommy Vein hosts high-grade gold and silver epithermal mineralization. The best intercept averaged 30.94 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 130.0 g/t silver across 3.0 m, within a wider intersection grading 7.97 g/t gold and 37.92 g/t silver over 12.7 m in hole 3T-20-02. This intercept is approximately 40 m along strike from the intercept in hole 95-019 that assayed 8.38 g/t gold and 76.16 g/t silver over 14.3 m. The Company is awaiting assay results for the remaining eight drillholes from the 2020 drilling program, three of which targeted the Tommy Vein and were completed approximately 500 m to the north of drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02. In addition, two holes were designed to test the southern extension of the Larry Vein and one drillhole tested the northern extension of the Johnny Vein. The final two drillholes tested the Ted-Mint Offset Vein in the eastern portion of the Property.

Seite 1 von 3
Independence Gold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Independence Gold Announces Grades of Up To 7.69 g/t Gold and 447 g/t Silver at Surface on the Merit Property, British Columbia