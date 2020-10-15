Independence Gold Intersects 3.0 m Averaging 30.94 g/t Gold and 130.0 g/t Silver on the 3Ts Project, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from the first two drillholes of a ten hole, 2,034 metre ("m") diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100% owned 3Ts Project (the “Property”). Drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 intersected the Tommy mineralized vein structure within an 86 m wide gap between drillholes completed in the 1990s. Drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 were drilled at -46˚ and -63˚ inclination, respectively, with the Tommy Vein vertically dipping. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s Blackwater Gold Deposit. Please refer to the website for maps showing the vein locations.



Highlights from the initial assay results of the program include: