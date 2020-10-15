Independence Gold Intersects 3.0 m Averaging 30.94 g/t Gold and 130.0 g/t Silver on the 3Ts Project, British Columbia
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independence Gold Corp. (TSX.V: IGO) ("Independence" or "the Company") is pleased to report assay results from
the first two drillholes of a ten hole, 2,034 metre ("m") diamond drilling program recently completed on its 100% owned 3Ts Project (the “Property”). Drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 intersected
the Tommy mineralized vein structure within an 86 m wide gap between drillholes completed in the 1990s. Drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02 were drilled at -46˚ and -63˚ inclination, respectively,
with the Tommy Vein vertically dipping. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres (“km”) southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and situated 20 km southwest of Artemis Gold’s
Blackwater Gold Deposit. Please refer to the website for maps showing the vein locations.
Highlights from the initial assay results of the program include:
|Drill Hole
|
From
(m)
|
To
(m)
|
Drill Intercept*
(m)
|
Gold
(g/t)
|
Silver
(g/t)
|3T-20-01
|61.8
|69.2
|7.4
|3.12
|29.43
|Including
|62.2
|64.2
|2.0
|9.45
|84.00
|3T-20-02
|87.3
|100.0
|12.7
|7.97
|37.92
|Including
|96.0
|99.0
|3.0
|30.94
|130.00
These initial results from the first two drillholes highlight that the Tommy Vein hosts high-grade gold and silver epithermal mineralization. The best intercept averaged 30.94 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 130.0 g/t silver across 3.0 m, within a wider intersection grading 7.97 g/t gold and 37.92 g/t silver over 12.7 m in hole 3T-20-02. This intercept is approximately 40 m along strike from the intercept in hole 95-019 that assayed 8.38 g/t gold and 76.16 g/t silver over 14.3 m. The Company is awaiting assay results for the remaining eight drillholes from the 2020 drilling program, three of which targeted the Tommy Vein and were completed approximately 500 m to the north of drillholes 3T-20-01 and 3T-20-02. In addition, two holes were designed to test the southern extension of the Larry Vein and one drillhole tested the northern extension of the Johnny Vein. The final two drillholes tested the Ted-Mint Offset Vein in the eastern portion of the Property.
