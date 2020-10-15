NewAge DSD Division Experiencing Strong Growth

Brent Willis, Chief Executive Officer of NewAge, said, “The NewAge Direct-Store-Distribution (DSD) division, under the exceptional leadership of Josh Hillegass, is having one of its highest performing years on record. The Division experienced significant disruption earlier in the year due to COVID-19 and the shutdown of the majority of its foodservice and on-premise customers. Despite that obstacle and numerous complexities with the traditional grocery and convenience retailers, the group has offset those impacts to deliver record performance so far in 2020.”

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAge , Inc. (N asdaq : NBEV) , the Colorado-based omni-channel social selling and distribution company, today announced that its DSD Division has added one of the most sought-after new brands in the US, ZenWTR, to its portfolio and is on track to record double-digit organic growth in 2020 over 2019.

NewAge has been awarded the exclusive distribution rights in its market area for ZenWTR. Every bottle of ZenWTR is made from 100% recycled, Certified Ocean-Bound plastic sourced from coastal environments. The brand is vapor distilled, has a 9.5pH alkalinity level, and is infused with electrolytes for superior hydration and minerals for a pure, clean, and crisp taste.

As part of the launch, NewAge will be providing special blitz programs and incentives, along with multiple in-market activities to drive increased availability, awareness, and consumer trial. The model that NewAge is employing is consistent with what it has been doing with many of its long-standing partners like Sparkling Ice, Jarritos, and others that are recently experiencing record growth.

“We continue to see milestones eclipsed month after month, from some of our longest standing partners who are achieving record sales heights,” said Josh Hillegass, President of NewAge’s DSD Division. “The addition of new brands, such as ZenWTR, has further strengthened our already amazing catalog of brands. Our incredible team continues to manage through these challenging times and I am impressed each and every day with the drive, loyalty and the continued dedication of all of our associates. We are thrilled with the direction of this company and look forward to an exciting future full of great success.”