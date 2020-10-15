Rubius Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Supporting its Lead Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that the company will present preclinical data supporting its lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response.



“At SITC, we plan to present preclinical data supporting our lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, demonstrating that RTX-240 promotes T cell and NK cell activation and expansion in vitro and in vivo,” said Laurence Turka, M.D., chief scientific officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “We are continuing to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors, and we have a cleared Investigational New Drug application for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia for which we are actively recruiting patients.”