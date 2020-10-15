Rubius Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Supporting its Lead Clinical Oncology Program, RTX-240, to be Presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s Annual Meeting
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an
entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that the company will present preclinical data supporting its lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, at the upcoming Society for
Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The meeting is being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020. RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic
that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response.
“At SITC, we plan to present preclinical data supporting our lead clinical oncology program, RTX-240, demonstrating that RTX-240 promotes T cell and NK cell activation and expansion in vitro and in vivo,” said Laurence Turka, M.D., chief scientific officer of Rubius Therapeutics. “We are continuing to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RTX-240 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory or locally advanced solid tumors, and we have a cleared Investigational New Drug application for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia for which we are actively recruiting patients.”
All posters will be made available at the beginning of the virtual meeting on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET and throughout the poster presentation sessions:
Abstract Title: RTX-240, an Allogeneic Engineered Red Blood Cell Expressing 4-1BBL and IL-15TP, Promotes NK Cell Functionality In Vitro and In Vivo
Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies
Session Dates and Times: November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Poster Number: 703
About RTX-240
RTX-240 is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf Red Cell Therapeutic that is engineered to mimic the human immune system by stimulating adaptive and innate immunity to generate an anti-tumor immune response. RTX-240 simultaneously presents hundreds of thousands of copies of the costimulatory 4-1BB ligand (4-1BBL) and the trans-presented cytokine interleukin-15 (IL-15TP) in their native forms on the cell surface to activate and expand NK and T cells. 4-1BBL is a costimulatory molecule that can drive T and NK cell proliferation and activation and interferon gamma (IFNγ) production. IL-15 is a cytokine that bridges innate and adaptive immunity by promoting NK and T cell proliferation and NK cell cytotoxicity. IL-15TP is a fusion of IL-15 and IL-15 receptor alpha.
