Allogene Therapeutics and MD Anderson Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Advancement of Allogeneic CAR T Therapy (AlloCAR T)

“MD Anderson’s expertise in innovative clinical trials and well established translational research infrastructure will provide unique insights that will help expedite the development of AlloCAR T therapies,” said Rafael Amado, M.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer of Allogene. “Coupled with Allogene’s cell therapy expertise, we believe this institution-industry alliance could play an important role in bringing this next revolution in oncology treatment to patients.”

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapies for cancer, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced a strategic five-year collaboration agreement for the preclinical and clinical investigation of AlloCAR T candidates across Allogene’s broad portfolio of hematologic and solid tumors.

Under the agreement, MD Anderson and Allogene will collaborate on the design and conduct of preclinical and clinical studies with oversight from a joint steering committee. Allogene will provide funding, developmental candidates, and other support. Responsibility for regulatory filings will be agreed upon by the joint steering committee.

“We share Allogene’s commitment to advancing novel therapies that will translate into effective treatments for cancer patients,” said Christopher Flowers, M.D., ad interim division head of Cancer Medicine and chair of Lymphoma and Myeloma at MD Anderson. “This collaboration will enable us to work together closely to advance allogeneic cell therapies to better address significant unmet medical needs for patients across the spectrum of oncologic diseases.”

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 51 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is ranked No.1 for cancer care in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” survey. It has ranked as one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer care since the survey began in 1990 and has ranked first 16 times in the last 19 years. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).