Assembly Biosciences CEO Dr. John McHutchison Named Recipient of the Prestigious Advance 2020 Global Impact Award

The award honors Dr. McHutchison’s innovative work in developing life-changing and curative therapies for patients with hepatitis C virus (HCV). These treatments are in part a result of his 30-year personal investment researching and developing therapeutics for this previously incurable disease. Now at the helm of Assembly Biosciences, Dr. McHutchison is dedicated to pioneering a new class of therapeutics for HBV, which impacts approximately 250 million people globally.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV) and diseases associated with the microbiome, today announced that John McHutchison AO, MD – the company’s CEO and president– was named the recipient of the Advance 2020 Global Impact award. The Advance awards recognize the work of remarkable global Australians making an extraordinary impact worldwide.

“It is a great honor to be named a winner of this highly prestigious award,” said Dr. McHutchison. “There are a quarter of a billion people worldwide who are chronically infected with HBV and deserve better outcomes, as have now been delivered for people with HCV infection. Having my contributions to the HCV field recognized by the Advance awards commission is truly inspiring and reinforces my commitment and confidence that we can achieve a future with curative treatment regimens for patients with HBV infection.”

In its ninth year, the Advance Awards celebrates Australian global leaders that represent an extraordinary group of talented innovators who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields on the global stage, ranging from technology innovation, financial services and healthcare, to social impact, sustainability, and the arts. The Awards are the only of their kind that recognize the contributions of the one million Australians living abroad.

