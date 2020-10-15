ORYX Gaming in Prime Position for German Market Opening 

 

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (TSXV: BRAG, OTC: BRGGF), has announced that its iGaming Platform and RGS slots content, including more than 100 games from its exclusive RGS partners, GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Giveme Games, Golden Hero and Peter & Sons have been adapted to be fully compliant with the latest German transition period guidelines introduced today ahead of the official market opening next year. 

These new regulations which include, reality check functionality, max win, five-second spin intervals, monthly deposit caps, and maximum stake limits coupled with the removal of autoplay and progressive jackpots, will help German partners to further promote social responsibility and minimise gambling-related harm.  

ORYX has served the German market since 2013 under a Schleswig Holstein licence, providing iGaming platform and content delivery services to major German operators, such as OnlineCasino Deutschland and Hyperino. The platform and content supplier therefore is well-versed in the country and looks forward to future development of the market under the new regulatory backdrop.

ORYX is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the Romanian National Gambling Office (ONJN) and its content is certified or approved in 18 major jurisdictions.  

Matevz Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming, said: “Compliance, regulation and responsible gambling sits at the center of our core product offering and this is why we are amongst the first suppliers in the German market to have our platform and a sizable proportion of our content fully compliant with the German transition period guidelines.”

“We look forward to using our collected experience and understanding of the German regulation requirements and working together with our partners to help them further outperform in this exciting and growing market.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV:BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is an innovative B2B online gaming solution provider.  Leveraging their industry-leading technology, it offers a turnkey solution, including an omni-channel retail, online and mobile iGaming platform, as well as advanced casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing and operational services. Renowned for its rapid and seamless integration, its content aggregator combines casino, slots, live dealer, lottery, virtual sports and instant-win game content from top tier gaming content providers, along with proprietary content, and is fully compliant with major regulated jurisdictions.

Capitalizing on its current portfolio and through targeted acquisitions, Bragg is focused on becoming a leader within the evolving global gaming industry. Learn more at https://www.bragg.games.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:
Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
+1-647-800-2282
info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:
Lina Sennevall, Square in the Air
lina@squareintheair.com

For US investor inquiries, please contact:
Laine Yonker, Edison Group
+1-646-653-7035
lyonker@edisongroup.com


