--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Wiener Städtische Wechselseitiger Versicherungsverein -
Vermögensverwaltung - Vienna Insurance Group (legal person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Günter Geyer and Rudolf Ertl (no transaction on their own
account)
function: Chairman and First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the
issuer
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300JCRU23I1THU176
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000908504
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 14.10.2020; UTC+02:00
market: WIENER BOERSE AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
19.42 125
19.44 101
19.44 117
19.44 1957
19.54 114
19.54 1050
19.54 287
19.54 94
19.54 36
19.56 114
19.56 2005
19.50 21
19.50 60
19.50 200
19.50 200
19.50 7
19.50 452
19.50 23
19.50 19
19.80 500
19.80 226
19.80 54
19.80 111
19.82 22
19.82 205
19.82 112
19.82 175
19.84 117
19.84 2051
19.84 45
19.74 500
19.74 37
19.82 3
19.82 217
19.82 329
19.82 36
19.84 111
19.84 2007
19.84 741
19.84 512
19.84 119
19.84 246
19.84 454
19.84 119
19.84 12
19.84 15
19.84 15
19.84 127
19.84 115
19.84 275
19.84 630
19.84 580
19.84 906
19.84 2743
19.84 1876
19.84 1641
19.84 1000
19.84 34
total volume: 26000
total price: 513404.68
average price: 19.74633384615380
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Further inquiry note:
VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP AG
Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
1010 Vienna, Schottenring 30
Nina Higatzberger-Schwarz
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43 (0)50 390-21920
Fax: +43 (0)50 390 99-21920
E-Mail: nina.higatzberger@vig.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Vienna Insurance Group AG Wiener Versicherung Gruppe
Schottenring 30
A-1010 Wien
phone: +43(0)50 390-22000
FAX: +43(0)50 390 99-22000
mail: investor.relations@vig.com
WWW: www.vig.com
ISIN: AT0000908504
indexes: ATX, WBI, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien, Prague Stock Exchange
language: English
