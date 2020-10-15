Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Enjoy the great future of the digital age," announced GSB's CEO, introducingAlexandru Cocindau, Chief Technical Officer (CTO, Technical Director) of the GSBGroup, who chairs the internal Group Development Group. G999 is based on theidea that block chain technology must ensure compliance with environmentalregulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. At the same time, itmeets the current need to manage personal data in a completely secure andrisk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a decentraliseddata centre.G999 enables tokens (Tokens are basic building blocks for operations withcryptographic values: Only those who have a valid token are allowed to execute atransaction on the associated block chain) to store, trade and use tokens almostsimultaneously in a wide ecosystem without being dependent on intermediariessuch as banks or payment processors. In addition, for the first time it offerswallet communication, a spam hacker-free e-mail service and a voice & chatsystem that is fully integrated into the platform. The way this system works islikely to make it impossible for decades to eavesdrop on or intercept, amongother communication channels, making this system more than just system relevant.Our block chain ecosystem is open-source and based on computer technology, which