G999 Josip Heit and the GSB Gold Standard in the cosmos of the blockchain financial industry
Hamburg (ots) - GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG (GSB), one of Germany's
leading software, IT and block chain groups, has launched an unprecedented
technology that makes transactions of crypto currencies much easier and above
all much faster. Crypto currency, also called crypto money, is a digital means
of payment based on cryptographic tools such as block chains and digital
signatures. As a payment system they are independent, distributed and secure.
GSB is one of the world market leaders in this field for highly developed
software trading modules, platforms and signal/data streaming for the financial
industry.
Only recently, Josip Heit, Chairman of the GSB Board of Directors, together with
his team of international software and hardware developers, presented "G999", a
unique electronic money system, at a glamorous opening ceremony in Monte-Carlo,
in the presence of a large contingent of international press, Card device and
apps for telecommunications and messengers in one, inspired by the deflationary
token economic model, which allows fast payments, micro-charges and a variety of
other options, including a communications network that guarantees customers
absolute privacy, which will be impossible to decipher with today's technology.
Enjoy the great future of the digital age," announced GSB's CEO, introducing
Alexandru Cocindau, Chief Technical Officer (CTO, Technical Director) of the GSB
Group, who chairs the internal Group Development Group. G999 is based on the
idea that block chain technology must ensure compliance with environmental
regulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. At the same time, it
meets the current need to manage personal data in a completely secure and
risk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a decentralised
data centre.
G999 enables tokens (Tokens are basic building blocks for operations with
cryptographic values: Only those who have a valid token are allowed to execute a
transaction on the associated block chain) to store, trade and use tokens almost
simultaneously in a wide ecosystem without being dependent on intermediaries
such as banks or payment processors. In addition, for the first time it offers
wallet communication, a spam hacker-free e-mail service and a voice & chat
system that is fully integrated into the platform. The way this system works is
likely to make it impossible for decades to eavesdrop on or intercept, among
other communication channels, making this system more than just system relevant.
Our block chain ecosystem is open-source and based on computer technology, which
Our block chain ecosystem is open-source and based on computer technology, which
