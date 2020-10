Hamburg (ots) - GSB Gold Standard Banking Corporation AG (GSB), one of Germany'sleading software, IT and block chain groups, has launched an unprecedentedtechnology that makes transactions of crypto currencies much easier and aboveall much faster. Crypto currency, also called crypto money, is a digital meansof payment based on cryptographic tools such as block chains and digitalsignatures. As a payment system they are independent, distributed and secure.GSB is one of the world market leaders in this field for highly developedsoftware trading modules, platforms and signal/data streaming for the financialindustry.Only recently, Josip Heit, Chairman of the GSB Board of Directors, together withhis team of international software and hardware developers, presented "G999", aunique electronic money system, at a glamorous opening ceremony in Monte-Carlo,in the presence of a large contingent of international press, Card device andapps for telecommunications and messengers in one, inspired by the deflationarytoken economic model, which allows fast payments, micro-charges and a variety ofother options, including a communications network that guarantees customersabsolute privacy, which will be impossible to decipher with today's technology.

Enjoy the great future of the digital age," announced GSB's CEO, introducingAlexandru Cocindau, Chief Technical Officer (CTO, Technical Director) of the GSBGroup, who chairs the internal Group Development Group. G999 is based on theidea that block chain technology must ensure compliance with environmentalregulations, in particular the promotion of energy saving. At the same time, itmeets the current need to manage personal data in a completely secure andrisk-free space, away from the mainstream web network through a decentraliseddata centre.G999 enables tokens (Tokens are basic building blocks for operations withcryptographic values: Only those who have a valid token are allowed to execute atransaction on the associated block chain) to store, trade and use tokens almostsimultaneously in a wide ecosystem without being dependent on intermediariessuch as banks or payment processors. In addition, for the first time it offerswallet communication, a spam hacker-free e-mail service and a voice & chatsystem that is fully integrated into the platform. The way this system works islikely to make it impossible for decades to eavesdrop on or intercept, amongother communication channels, making this system more than just system relevant.Our block chain ecosystem is open-source and based on computer technology, which