Largest Study of Hemodynamically Supported High-Risk PCI Patients Finds More Complete Revascularization with Impella Leads to Improved Outcomes

Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces new PROTECT III study data that demonstrates reduced rates of MACCE (composite of death, stroke, myocardial infarction and repeat procedures) when Impella is used to achieve a more complete revascularization in a single setting for high-risk percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) patients. PROTECT III is an ongoing, prospective, single-arm FDA post-approval study for the PMA approval of Impella 2.5 and Impella CP in high-risk PCI. The PROTECT III interim analysis findings are being presented by William O’Neill, MD, medical director of the Center for Structural Heart Disease at Henry Ford Hospital, at TCT Connect , the 32nd annual scientific symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation, as a part of the “Best of Abstracts” session at 3:24 p.m. EDT today.

Figure 1 (Graphic: Business Wire)

PROTECT III builds on the PROTECT II Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) which found, when compared to intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP), Impella use led to a 29% reduction in MACCE at 90 days. The study authors analyzed patients in PROTECT III who would have qualified for PROTECT II, known as “PII-like” patients, and compared them to PROTECT II patients. PII-like patients in PROTECT III had improved 90-day MACCE rates, compared to PROTECT II patients (15% vs. 21.9%, p=0.035). (see figure 1)

The study also found PII-like patients in PROTECT III were older, sicker and more complex, with more comorbidities, more vessels treated and more rotational atherectomy, yet they had improved in-hospital safety with:

Significantly fewer bleeding complications (1.8% vs. 12.5%, p<0.001)

Similar low vascular complications (1.0% vs. 1.4%, p=0.659)

Similar low instances of stroke (0.40% vs. 0.46%, p=0.913)

The PROTECT series of FDA clinical studies, which includes PROTECT I, the PROTECT II RCT and PROTECT III, is the largest-ever FDA study of hemodynamically supported high-risk PCI patients. This PROTECT III interim analysis included 1,143 patients undergoing elective non-emergent PCI with Impella at 45 sites between March 2017 and September 2019.