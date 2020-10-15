FireEye Named “Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award Program

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year” award for its Mandiant Security Validation offering in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. This program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

The Mandiant Solutions group brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and front-line incident response data with its continuous security validation platform to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk. The Mandiant Security Validation offering equips security teams with the ability to safely emulate real attacks and gain visibility into exactly how their security controls will react to different adversary behaviors executed in real-time. The results highlight specific individual attacks and even entire areas in the extended kill chain that defeat or bypass security controls across technology, people and processes.

With Mandiant Security Validation, organizations have full visibility into performance data and controls behavior they need to optimize and transform their entire security program. The Mandiant Security Instrumentation Platform features a vast content library of adversary techniques and malware behavior analysis that is continuously updated with Mandiant frontline intelligence and incident response data. This timely and relevant intelligence paired with the ability to safely emulate relevant and real attack binaries differentiates Mandiant Security Validation.

“Security leaders today spend an exhaustive amount of time and money trying to protect their business-critical assets without verifiable answers as to whether these efforts are effective,” said Chris Key, Executive Vice President of Products for Mandiant Solutions. “Mandiant Security Validation empowers security leaders to be able to prioritize what matters to them now. By measuring, optimizing and continuously monitoring their environment, teams can confidently report to business leadership that security investments are delivering the expected value. This 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award serves as a strong validation of the success of our approach to providing IT and business leaders with the evidence required to inform larger business decisions and rationalize cybersecurity spending.”