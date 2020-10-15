 

FireEye Named “Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year” in 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall Infrastructure Security Solution Provider of the Year” award for its Mandiant Security Validation offering in the fourth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. This program is conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

The Mandiant Solutions group brings together the world’s leading threat intelligence and front-line incident response data with its continuous security validation platform to arm organizations with the tools needed to increase security effectiveness and reduce organizational risk. The Mandiant Security Validation offering equips security teams with the ability to safely emulate real attacks and gain visibility into exactly how their security controls will react to different adversary behaviors executed in real-time. The results highlight specific individual attacks and even entire areas in the extended kill chain that defeat or bypass security controls across technology, people and processes.

With Mandiant Security Validation, organizations have full visibility into performance data and controls behavior they need to optimize and transform their entire security program. The Mandiant Security Instrumentation Platform features a vast content library of adversary techniques and malware behavior analysis that is continuously updated with Mandiant frontline intelligence and incident response data. This timely and relevant intelligence paired with the ability to safely emulate relevant and real attack binaries differentiates Mandiant Security Validation.

“Security leaders today spend an exhaustive amount of time and money trying to protect their business-critical assets without verifiable answers as to whether these efforts are effective,” said Chris Key, Executive Vice President of Products for Mandiant Solutions. “Mandiant Security Validation empowers security leaders to be able to prioritize what matters to them now. By measuring, optimizing and continuously monitoring their environment, teams can confidently report to business leadership that security investments are delivering the expected value. This 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award serves as a strong validation of the success of our approach to providing IT and business leaders with the evidence required to inform larger business decisions and rationalize cybersecurity spending.”

Seite 1 von 2
FireEye Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Washington Federal Reports Earnings Per Share Of $2.26 For Fiscal 2020
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Introducing Mandiant Advantage: Threat Intelligence – Timely, Relevant, and Unprecedented Access to Mandiant Insights and Expertise
05.10.20
FireEye to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 27, 2020
28.09.20
Dan Satinoff from FireEye Named One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should
17.09.20
Texas Teams Up with FireEye to Tackle Ransomware

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.01.20
29
FireEye - Cybersecurity