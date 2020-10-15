Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 29

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) will announce third quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. stock markets open on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Management will discuss the financial results and provide a business update on a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. EDT that day.

Individuals may access a live webcast of the conference call at http://coopertire.com/Investors.aspx or at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ctb201029.html. Within two hours following the conference call, the webcast will be archived and available for 90 days at these websites.