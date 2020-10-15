 

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Release Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results October 29

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) will announce third quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. stock markets open on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Management will discuss the financial results and provide a business update on a conference call beginning at 10 a.m. EDT that day.

Individuals may access a live webcast of the conference call at http://coopertire.com/Investors.aspx or at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ctb201029.html. Within two hours following the conference call, the webcast will be archived and available for 90 days at these websites.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) is the parent company of a global family of companies that specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle and racing tires. Cooper’s headquarters is in Findlay, Ohio, with manufacturing, sales, distribution, technical and design operations within its family of companies located in more than one dozen countries around the world. For more information on Cooper, visit www.coopertire.com, www.facebook.com/coopertire or www.twitter.com/coopertire.

