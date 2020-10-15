Agilent Vaya Raman Raw Material ID Verification System Receives 2020 R&D 100 Award

Agilent’s award-winning product is the first handheld Raman spectrometer incorporating spatially offset Raman spectroscopy (SORS) technology for the quick identification of raw material through containers. It is specifically designed for use in cGMP-governed raw material identification processes.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the Agilent Vaya Raman raw material identity verification system has received a 2020 R&D 100 Award in the Analytical/Test category. The worldwide competition, held by R&D World , recognizes R&D pioneers and their revolutionary contributions to science and technology.

The award win is a testimony to the quality of innovation that went into developing the handheld system. “The product launched in March of this year, and users are already seeing productivity gains,” said Philip Binns, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Spectroscopy Division. “With raw material testing for improved product quality on the rise in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, customers need to minimize risk to be compliant with increasingly stringent regulations. This product will help them do that.”

The addition of Vaya to the spectroscopy product portfolio now provides an Agilent solution that addresses the entire raw material ID market with a highly differentiated offering. One important distinction of the Vaya is its ability to identify raw materials through transparent and non-transparent containers, removing the need for sampling, sampling booths, and QC lab testing. Vaya improves current testing protocols—from low volume sampling to 100% ID testing. Flexible and future-proof, if regulators require more testing, Vaya allows manufacturers to develop higher-throughput testing without any additional equipment. This translates into having the confidence to conduct a faster raw material identification process that is cost-effective and efficient.

Agilent’s Spectroscopy Division has a long history of products that have previously received the R&D 100 Award including, in 2015 the 5100 ICP-OES, 2014 the Cary UMA, 2013 the 8800 ICP-QQQ, 2012 the 4100 MP-AES, and in 1998 the Cary 50.

Established in 1963, the R&D 100 Awards are the only science and technology awards competition that recognizes new commercial products, technologies, and materials for their technological significance available for sale or license. There are six categories in the R&D 100 and four special recognition categories. Often called the ‘Oscars of Innovation’, these winning products and technologies are the 100 disruptors that will change industries and make the world a better place in the coming years.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. In its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005313/en/