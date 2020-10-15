 

CrowdStrike Advances Cloud and Zero Trust Offerings and Partnerships at Fal.Con 2020

Fal.Con 2020 –CrowdStrike Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection, announced the latest cloud-native endpoint and workload security capabilities and key partnerships at Fal.Con 2020.

Product Roadmap Takes Limelight at Fal.Con 2020
 CrowdStrike expands its product offerings to advance Zero Trust capabilities, introduce a new cloud module, enhance endpoint protection offerings and more to support detection, response and threat intelligence teams in defending against cyber threats.

Highlights include:

  • Zero Trust Assessment: CrowdStrike’s newly introduced Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) capability delivers continuous real-time security posture assessments across all endpoints in an organization regardless of the location, network or user. This announcement builds on CrowdStrike’s investment in advancing its Zero Trust capabilities with the acquisition of Preempt Security.
  • Falcon Horizon: The CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon module protects multi-cloud environments by automating cloud security management across the application development lifecycle for any cloud, enabling customers to securely deploy applications in the cloud with greater speed and efficiency.
  • Endpoint Protection Platform Enhancements: New enhancements to the CrowdStrike Falcon Platform’s visibility, detection and response capabilities across Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems, as well as new customization capabilities, enable customers with tailored information and dashboards based on unique business needs.
  • Falcon Forensics: CrowdStrike Falcon Forensics empowers incident response partners with increased visibility and automation working collaboratively with partners and organizations to handle critical security incidents and conduct forensic triage analysis to investigate cyber breaches.
  • Contextual Enrichment for Threat Detections: This new feature provides customers a single, unified console experience that seamlessly integrates rich threat intelligence feeds from partners into CrowdStrike Falcon detections and incidents to deliver a comprehensive picture of an organization’s threat landscape.

CrowdStrike Bolsters Partner Ecosystem with EY Alliance

