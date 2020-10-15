 

Condor Hospitality Signs Settlement Agreement With NHT Parties With Respect to Terminated Merger Agreement

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) (the "Company") today announced that it along with its operating partnership, Condor Hospitality Limited Partnership (with the Company, the “Company Parties”) signed a settlement agreement (the “Settlement Agreement”) with NexPoint Advisors L.P. (“NexPoint Advisors”), NexPoint Hospitality Trust (TSVX: NHT) (“NHT”), and NHT’s operating partnership, NHT Operating Partnership, LLC (“Parent”), and certain of its affiliates (collectively, the “NHT Parties”), following the Company’s previously announced termination of the merger agreement with Parent and certain of its affiliates (the “Merger Agreement”).

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the NHT Parties have agreed to make three payments to the Company totaling $7,000,000. The first payment of $2,250,000 is to be made within two business days of the execution of the Settlement Agreement (the “Initial Payment”), the second payment of $2,500,000 is to be made on or before October 30, 2020 (the “Second Payment”) and the third payment of $2,250,000 is to be made on or before December 30, 2020 (the “Third Payment” and together with the Initial Payment and the Second Payment, the “Settlement Payments”). Upon timely payment of all of the Settlement Payments, the NHT Parties’ settlement liability will be satisfied in full. In the event that any of the Settlement Payments are not timely made, in addition to the Settlement Payments, an amount of $4,925,000, together with an amount to cover the Company’s fees and expenses related to the collection and enforcement of the Settlement Payments, will be owing to the Company. NHT, Parent, and certain affiliates of Parent have issued a promissory note to the Company evidencing their obligation to make these payments. In exchange for these payment obligations, the NHT Parties have been released from all claims or liabilities relating to the Merger Agreement. Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company Parties also have been released from all claims or liabilities relating to the Merger Agreement.

About Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (“MSAs”) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs. The Company currently owns 15 hotels in 8 states. Condor’s hotels are franchised by a number of the industry’s most well-regarded brand families including Hilton, Marriott, and InterContinental Hotels.

