 

Newgioco Announces an Initial Coverage Research Report by WallStreet Research

Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWGI), a global sports betting and interactive gaming technology company providing a cutting-edge fully integrated, omni-channel sports betting technology, announced initiation of research coverage published by WallStreet Research (WSR), a top-ranked independent research firm with a history spanning over four decades. WallStreet Research is ranked Number One on the Google, Yahoo, and Bing search engines for both small and micro-cap research with a global following.

The initial research report on Newgioco Group, Inc., together with additional information about WallStreet Research, is available at www.WallStreetResearch.org. The WSR Research Report highlights the Company’s recent accomplishments and growth plans for 2020 and 2021, for both the U.S. and Newgioco’s Italian operations.

Mr. Alan Stone, CEO of WallStreet Research has stated: “We are pleased to announce we have initiated research coverage on Newgioco Group, Inc., a well-positioned gaming and gambling technology company. The Company’s acquisitions during the past several years have positioned it for rapid growth in the near term, which the report discusses. Our report includes analytics and metrics on how the Company compares favorably to its industry competitors and highlights the growth trends in the global gaming industry and technology sectors. Our research team includes three top ranked analysts alongside two interns assisting with in depth research of the topics at hand.”

Highlights of the Report

Newgioco Group, Inc. (“Newgioco” or “the Company”), entered the sports betting and online gaming industry initially by completing several acquisitions in Italy, one of the largest gaming markets in Europe. With both brick-and-mortar and online offerings, the Company offers its gaming products and services through partnerships, web services and agency locations. NWGI has recently expanded into the U.S. through its sports betting platform ELYS, and expects to launch by year-end in Washington DC.

September 9, 2020 - The Company announced that it has obtained the Gaming Labs International (GLI) “Events Wagering System” certification standard GLI-33 for its ELYSTM Betting Platform. e GLI-33 technical specifications standard certifies the Company’s betting system and retail functionality and is phase one of a multi-tiered plan for operations throughout the United States.

