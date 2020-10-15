Spectra Partnerships Named Official Partner of Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the “Destination”) in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce that it has named Spectra Partnerships an official partner of the Company. Spectra Partnerships, a major division of live entertainment and sports industry titan Spectra, will serve as HOFV’s sponsorship consulting firm. Spectra Partnerships will be responsible for identifying, creating and cultivating sponsorship and naming rights partnerships that produce new revenue opportunities for both the Destination and the Company’s events, media and gaming verticals.

Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV, stated, “Spectra is an industry leader in sales representation, hosting and entertainment, and possesses strong relationships with many of the world’s leading brands, entertainment acts and conference organizers. Together, we will create unique, strategic partnerships across our differentiated business verticals both now and in the future, which will enable us to further elevate the experiential offerings at the Destination.”

Spectra Partnerships – which has secured more than 40 naming rights partnerships in the last 10 years, more than any other company in the space – is a leader in sales representation, strategic consulting, and analytics for sports and entertainment properties across North America. Its experienced sales team drives revenue via the marketing and sale of naming rights, corporate partnerships, advertising, premium seating, and hospitality initiatives. Spectra provides a blend of management, hospitality and partnership services for top-tier clients like the City of Miami Beach and for more than 150 properties, many of which are home to college and professional sports teams, such as the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Atlantic City Convention Center in Atlantic City, N.J., Cotton Bowl at Dallas Fair Park, and Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn.