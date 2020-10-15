 

Omeros Schedules Webcast to Present Final Efficacy Results from Narsoplimab BLA for the Treatment of HSCT-TMA

15.10.2020, 14:00   

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) today announced that the final results of its pivotal trial of narsoplimab in the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA) will be presented in a webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET by Miguel Perales, M.D, Chief of the Adult Bone Marrow Transplant Service at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Alessandro Rambaldi, MD, Professor, Department of Oncology and Hematology-Oncology at the University of Milan and Head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplant Unit at ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII in Bergamo, Italy.

The data to be presented are from the final analyses included in the narsoplimab Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) being submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of HSCT-TMA. The primary efficacy endpoint of complete response rate, as well as the secondary endpoints of 100-day and median overall survival, were updated based on additional data collected to provide detailed patient narratives as requested by FDA during initial discussions regarding pivotal study design and endpoints. These updated data and analyses form the basis of regulatory review and product labeling. The BLA also includes data from the HSCT-TMA compassionate-use program, which are highly consistent with the clinical trial data. The safety profile observed in the final data set remains consistent with data previously presented.

To make the final data from the BLA first accessible to all members of the public at next week’s webcast discussion by Drs. Perales and Rambaldi, rather than only to registered conference participants attending today’s 4th Complement-based Drug Development Summit, the presentation that Dr. Whitaker was previously scheduled to give at today’s Summit has been replaced with a presentation by Jason Cummings, Ph.D., Associate Director of Research, on Omeros’ OMS906 MASP-3 inhibitor program today at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Webcast Details

To access the live conference call via phone, please dial (844) 831-4029 from the United States and Canada or (920) 663-6278 internationally. The participant passcode is 7876969. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

To access the live or subsequently archived webcast and presentation materials on the internet, click here or go to the company’s website at www.omeros.com and select “Events” under the Investors section of the website.

